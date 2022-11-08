Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 9, 2022 : TRP, DHI, RBLX, TTD, GIB, RCI, ICL, PFGC, HR, MIDD, CPRI, STWD

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/09/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



TC Energy Corporation (TRP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 5.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TRP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TRP is 13.99 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $5.09. This value represents a 37.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DHI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DHI is 4.44 vs. an industry ratio of 3.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Roblox Corporation (RBLX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.37. This value represents a 184.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RBLX is -29.72 vs. an industry ratio of 2.80.



The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TTD is 190.09 vs. an industry ratio of -3.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CGI Inc. (GIB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The computer services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 6.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GIB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GIB is 17.52 vs. an industry ratio of -94.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Rogers Communication, Inc. (RCI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 15.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RCI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RCI is 15.13 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ICL Group Ltd. (ICL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 181.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ICL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ICL is 4.55 vs. an industry ratio of 5.10.



Performance Food Group Company (PFGC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The wholesale food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 83.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PFGC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PFGC is 15.40 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 4.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HR is 11.62 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40.



The Middleby Corporation (MIDD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.36. This value represents a 22.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MIDD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -7.69%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MIDD is 14.40 vs. an industry ratio of 21.90.



Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.55. This value represents a 1.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CPRI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CPRI is 6.88 vs. an industry ratio of 38.50.



STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (STWD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 6.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STWD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for STWD is 9.41 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70.





