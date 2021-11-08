Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 9, 2021 : BNTX, PLTR, SYY, DHI, BSY, CAH, WRK, MIDD, BHVN, STWD, ADT, IIVI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/09/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



BioNTech SE (BNTX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $11.79. This value represents a 1244.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BNTX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -123.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BNTX is 5.60 vs. an industry ratio of -5.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 66.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PLTR has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PLTR is 2600.00 vs. an industry ratio of -216.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sysco Corporation (SYY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. This value represents a 150.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SYY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -51.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SYY is 23.36 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 18 analysts that follow the stock is $3.40. This value represents a 51.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DHI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DHI is 8.31 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50.



Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 23.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BSY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 66.67%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days.The days to cover, as reported in the 10/15/2021 short interest update, increased 249.82% from previous report on 9/30/2021. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BSY is 91.61 vs. an industry ratio of -3.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.32. This value represents a 12.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CAH had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -34.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CAH is 8.65 vs. an industry ratio of 29.90.



Westrock Company (WRK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The paper company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 56.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WRK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -12.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WRK is 14.82 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50.



The Middleby Corporation (MIDD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.08. This value represents a 55.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MIDD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.93%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MIDD is 22.14 vs. an industry ratio of 20.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.44. This value represents a 25.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BHVN is -12.11 vs. an industry ratio of -5.90.



STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (STWD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 2.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. STWD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for STWD is 13.49 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ADT Inc. (ADT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 262.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ADT is 18.83 vs. an industry ratio of -0.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



II-VI Incorporated (IIVI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 76.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. IIVI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -2.56%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IIVI is 20.86 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





