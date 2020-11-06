Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 9, 2020 : MCD, BKI, BIP, HWM, CGC, PLUG, BHVN, ALLK, RETA, MCRB, HL, TGNA

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/09/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



McDonald's Corporation (MCD) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $1.93. This value represents a 8.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MCD is 36.05 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Black Knight, Inc. (BKI) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year BKI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BKI is 54.34 vs. an industry ratio of 35.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 942.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BIP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BIP is 15.39 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40.



Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 93.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HWM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -1.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for HWM is 26.91 vs. an industry ratio of -1.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 71.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CGC is -21.86 vs. an industry ratio of 39.90.



Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PLUG is -69.76 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00.



Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.74. This value represents a 34.31% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BHVN is -7.36 vs. an industry ratio of -28.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Allakos Inc. (ALLK) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.83. This value represents a 76.60% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 43 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ALLK is -32.31 vs. an industry ratio of -28.00.



Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.10. This value represents a 59.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RETA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2019 by -5.6%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 21 days.The days to cover, as reported in the 10/15/2020 short interest update, increased 137.31% from previous report on 9/30/2020. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for RETA is -15.33 vs. an industry ratio of -28.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.24. This value represents a 4.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MCRB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MCRB is -34.53 vs. an industry ratio of -28.00.



Hecla Mining Company (HL) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 300.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for HL is 46.00 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 122.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TGNA has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TGNA is 6.35 vs. an industry ratio of -3.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





