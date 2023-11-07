Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 8, 2023 : TRP, BIIB, WBD, GIB, RBLX, K, RPRX, BEKE, PFGC, CRL, TEVA, EDR

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/08/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



TC Energy Corporation (TRP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 13.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TRP is 12.02 vs. an industry ratio of -0.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Biogen Inc. (BIIB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 27 analysts that follow the stock is $3.97. This value represents a 16.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BIIB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BIIB is 16.28 vs. an industry ratio of -5.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 170.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters WBD had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -30.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WBD is -9.62 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70.



CGI Inc. (GIB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The computer services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 10.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GIB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GIB is 19.08 vs. an industry ratio of 33.00.



Roblox Corporation (RBLX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.52. This value represents a 4.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RBLX is -17.82 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80.



Kellanova (K)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 9.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year K has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for K is 13.16 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00.



Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 10.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RPRX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RPRX is 6.63 vs. an industry ratio of -5.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 76.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BEKE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 54.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BEKE is 20.50 vs. an industry ratio of 20.70.



Performance Food Group Company (PFGC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The wholesale food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 2.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PFGC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PFGC is 13.56 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40.



Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.35. This value represents a 10.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CRL is 17.29 vs. an industry ratio of 21.70.



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The medical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 1.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TEVA is 4.17 vs. an industry ratio of 1.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (EDR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 55.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EDR is 70.94 vs. an industry ratio of 34.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





