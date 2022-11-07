Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 8, 2022 : DD, GFS, RPRX, CNHI, PKI, EXPD, NFE, CG, BSY, BLDR, NCLH, CLVT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/08/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 29.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DD is 18.65 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 5300.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GFS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 41.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GFS is 23.05 vs. an industry ratio of 3.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 2.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RPRX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -15.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RPRX is 14.12 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The auto (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 11.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CNHI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CNHI is 9.64 vs. an industry ratio of 5.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The scientific instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.48. This value represents a 35.93% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PKI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PKI is 16.73 vs. an industry ratio of 25.10.



Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.92. This value represents a 8.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EXPD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EXPD is 12.05 vs. an industry ratio of 5.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 2080.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NFE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -111.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NFE is 16.07 vs. an industry ratio of 5.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The investment fund company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 32.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -24.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CG is 7.16 vs. an industry ratio of 4.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 13.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BSY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 38.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BSY is 50.08 vs. an industry ratio of -78.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.53. This value represents a 4.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BLDR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 108.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BLDR is 3.60 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.75. This value represents a 65.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NCLH is -3.71 vs. an industry ratio of -21.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Clarivate Plc (CLVT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year CLVT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CLVT is 14.62 vs. an industry ratio of -78.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





