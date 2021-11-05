Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 8, 2021 : TTD, BKI, USFD, COTY, VAC, GTES, TSEM, PSEC, RETA, HLIO, EDIT, THS

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/08/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TTD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 42.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TTD is 176.66 vs. an industry ratio of -0.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Black Knight, Inc. (BKI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 8.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BKI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BKI is 34.50 vs. an industry ratio of 26.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 246.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for USFD is 21.51 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Coty Inc. (COTY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 72.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for COTY is 40.91 vs. an industry ratio of 42.50.



Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.60. This value represents a 297.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for VAC is 41.23 vs. an industry ratio of -6.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 19.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GTES has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GTES is 13.60 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 121.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSEM has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TSEM is 28.68 vs. an industry ratio of 20.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PSEC is 11.47 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90.



Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.32. This value represents a 19.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RETA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.1%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 24 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RETA is -12.05 vs. an industry ratio of -4.70.



Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 54.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HLIO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 39.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HLIO is 24.03 vs. an industry ratio of 20.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.86. This value represents a 816.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EDIT is -10.66 vs. an industry ratio of -4.70.



Treehouse Foods, Inc. (THS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 30.99% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year THS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for THS is 17.14 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50.





