Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 7, 2023 : UBER, APD, EMR, KKR, DHI, FIS, GFS, DDOG, ZBH, GMAB, EXPD, CNHI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/07/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 121.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. UBER missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -258.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for UBER is 116.46 vs. an industry ratio of -380.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.11. This value represents a 7.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. APD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for APD is 25.56 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Emerson Electric Company (EMR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.30. This value represents a 15.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EMR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -11.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EMR is 20.67 vs. an industry ratio of 18.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 12.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KKR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KKR is 21.36 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 18 analysts that follow the stock is $3.98. This value represents a 14.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DHI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DHI is 8.95 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.59. This value represents a 8.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FIS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FIS is 8.62 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30.



GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 31.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GFS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.65%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GFS is 29.53 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Datadog, Inc. (DDOG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 116.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DDOG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -250%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for DDOG is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -498.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.59. This value represents a 0.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZBH has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ZBH is 14.48 vs. an industry ratio of -20.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Genmab A/S (GMAB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 35.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GMAB is 27.97 vs. an industry ratio of -5.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 50.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EXPD is 21.23 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The auto (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 2.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CNHI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CNHI is 6.58 vs. an industry ratio of 6.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.