Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 7, 2022 : BNTX, FNV, PLTR, DINO, VTRS, WTRG, NRG, CHH, RBA, AMG, HAE, WHD

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/07/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



BioNTech SE (BNTX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.66. This value represents a 74.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BNTX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BNTX is 4.47 vs. an industry ratio of -0.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 5.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FNV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FNV is 33.43 vs. an industry ratio of -14.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 200.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PLTR is -47.53 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90.



HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $4.20. This value represents a 228.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DINO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -450%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DINO is 4.57 vs. an industry ratio of 6.20.



Viatris Inc. (VTRS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 17.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. VTRS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VTRS is 2.85 vs. an industry ratio of -36.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The water supply company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 21.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WTRG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -13.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WTRG is 24.62 vs. an industry ratio of 33.50.



NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 90.30% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NRG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -54.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NRG is 3.72 vs. an industry ratio of -6.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.75. This value represents a 15.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CHH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CHH is 23.57 vs. an industry ratio of 71.00.



Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The auction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 31.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RBA is 36.35 vs. an industry ratio of 29.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.92. This value represents a 2.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AMG is 6.66 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00.



Haemonetics Corporation (HAE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HAE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -4.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HAE is 28.50 vs. an industry ratio of 5.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cactus, Inc. (WHD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 157.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WHD has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WHD is 29.30 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.