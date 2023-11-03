Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 6, 2023 : BNTX, RYAAY, AMG, HGV, AL, KRYS, AXSM, FRPT, THS, GGB, VVX, TGLS

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/06/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



BioNTech SE (BNTX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.58. This value represents a 108.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BNTX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -14.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BNTX is 17.19 vs. an industry ratio of -5.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $7.13. This value represents a 34.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RYAAY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RYAAY is 10.76 vs. an industry ratio of 6.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.78. This value represents a 10.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AMG is 7.11 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00.



Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 26.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HGV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HGV is 8.86 vs. an industry ratio of 23.60.



Air Lease Corporation (AL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AL is 8.01 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30.



Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.10. This value represents a 5.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters KRYS had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -197.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KRYS is -23.53 vs. an industry ratio of -5.10.



Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.24. This value represents a 20.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AXSM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -8.47%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AXSM is -15.98 vs. an industry ratio of -5.10.



Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.20. This value represents a 48.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FRPT is -58.06 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60.



Treehouse Foods, Inc. (THS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 161.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year THS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for THS is 17.01 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60.



Gerdau S.A. (GGB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 46.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GGB is 5.22 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60.



V2X, Inc. (VVX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 36.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VVX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 53.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VVX is 12.55 vs. an industry ratio of -11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 3.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TGLS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TGLS is 8.04 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00.





