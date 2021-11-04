Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 5, 2021 : ENB, D, JCI, TRP, SRE, TU, MGA, VTR, DKNG, ELAN, BEP, KIM

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/05/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Enbridge Inc (ENB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 27.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ENB is 18.82 vs. an industry ratio of 16.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dominion Energy, Inc. (D)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 1.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. D missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for D is 19.45 vs. an industry ratio of 22.30.



Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 14.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JCI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for JCI is 27.34 vs. an industry ratio of 1.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TC Energy Corporation (TRP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 11.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TRP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TRP is 15.59 vs. an industry ratio of -10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sempra (SRE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.70. This value represents a 29.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SRE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -10.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SRE is 15.54 vs. an industry ratio of 71.80.



TELUS Corporation (TU)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The diversified company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 9.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TU is 26.24 vs. an industry ratio of 23.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Magna International, Inc. (MGA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 61.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MGA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MGA is 14.47 vs. an industry ratio of 5.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ventas, Inc. (VTR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 2.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VTR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for VTR is 18.85 vs. an industry ratio of 26.20.



DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.11. This value represents a 13.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DKNG is -14.32 vs. an industry ratio of -5.60.



Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The medical (outpatient/home care) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 30.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ELAN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ELAN is 32.22 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 86.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters BEP had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -333.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BEP is -110.78 vs. an industry ratio of 22.30.



Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KIM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -3.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for KIM is 18.61 vs. an industry ratio of 16.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





