Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 5, 2020 : BABA, BMY, AZN, LIN, ZTS, DUK, D, BDX, CI, REGN, GM, GOLD

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/05/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.68. This value represents a 12.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BABA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BABA is 37.48 vs. an industry ratio of 72.20.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.49. This value represents a 27.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BMY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BMY is 9.80 vs. an industry ratio of -21.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 2.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AZN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -15.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AZN is 25.59 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Linde plc (LIN) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.97. This value represents a 1.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LIN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for LIN is 29.97 vs. an industry ratio of 6.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 5.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZTS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 34.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ZTS is 44.94 vs. an industry ratio of -8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.79. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. DUK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -5.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DUK is 18.84 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 15.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. D missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -0.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for D is 22.78 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.50. This value represents a 24.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BDX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BDX is 24.01 vs. an industry ratio of 48.90.



Cigna Corporation (CI) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $4.25. This value represents a 6.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CI is 9.93 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $9.52. This value represents a 63.01% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year REGN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for REGN is 19.79 vs. an industry ratio of -21.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



General Motors Company (GM) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.47. This value represents a 14.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 70.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GM is 13.39 vs. an industry ratio of 44.60.



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 113.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOLD has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GOLD is 27.24 vs. an industry ratio of -1.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





