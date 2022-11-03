Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 4, 2022 : ENB, DUK, D, HSY, TU, CAH, PPL, IEP, MGA, WPC, EVRG, CBOE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/04/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Enbridge Inc (ENB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 6.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ENB is 18.00 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40.



Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.83. This value represents a 2.66% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DUK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DUK is 17.07 vs. an industry ratio of -6.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dominion Energy, Inc. (D)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 2.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. D missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for D is 16.80 vs. an industry ratio of -6.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hershey Company (HSY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The confectionary company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.07. This value represents a 1.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HSY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HSY is 28.64 vs. an industry ratio of 26.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TELUS Corporation (TU)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The diversified company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 17.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TU is 20.22 vs. an industry ratio of 67.70.



Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 25.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CAH is 14.43 vs. an industry ratio of 20.60.



PPL Corporation (PPL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 13.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PPL is 18.66 vs. an industry ratio of -6.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 140.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IEP is 52.04 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Magna International, Inc. (MGA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 101.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MGA is 11.91 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20.



W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 0.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WPC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WPC is 14.87 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Evergy, Inc. (EVRG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.89. This value represents a 4.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EVRG and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EVRG is 16.97 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40.



Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.63. This value represents a 12.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CBOE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CBOE is 19.14 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





