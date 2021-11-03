Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 4, 2021 : MRNA, ZTS, DUK, CI, BDX, FIS, REGN, SO, APD, CNQ, APTV, BCE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/04/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $8.95. This value represents a 1616.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MRNA is 11.83 vs. an industry ratio of -4.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year ZTS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ZTS is 46.84 vs. an industry ratio of -3.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.81. This value represents a 3.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DUK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DUK is 19.63 vs. an industry ratio of 22.30.



Cigna Corporation (CI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $5.23. This value represents a 18.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -4.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CI is 10.59 vs. an industry ratio of 18.20.



Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.43. This value represents a 12.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BDX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BDX is 18.81 vs. an industry ratio of 30.20.



Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $1.68. This value represents a 18.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FIS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FIS is 16.67 vs. an industry ratio of 22.60.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $9.81. This value represents a 27.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. REGN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -19.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for REGN is 10.89 vs. an industry ratio of -4.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Southern Company (SO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.22. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. SO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SO is 18.65 vs. an industry ratio of 22.30.



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.50. This value represents a 14.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for APD is 33.08 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.20. This value represents a 1400.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CNQ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CNQ is 9.96 vs. an industry ratio of 6.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aptiv PLC (APTV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 63.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. APTV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -10.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for APTV is 65.15 vs. an industry ratio of -222.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BCE, Inc. (BCE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The diversified company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 10.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BCE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BCE is 20.28 vs. an industry ratio of 23.50.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.