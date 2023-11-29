Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 30, 2023 : RY, TD, CM, KR, FRO, ASO, DOOO, CBRL, REX, TITN, BBW, DLTH

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/30/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Royal Bank Of Canada (RY)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.90. This value represents a 9.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RY is 10.60 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30.



Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 16.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters TD had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -2.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TD is 10.46 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30.



Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 4.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CM is 7.88 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30.



Kroger Company (KR)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The supermarket company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 2.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KR is 9.72 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30.



Frontline Plc (FRO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 24.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FRO is 7.95 vs. an industry ratio of 22.20.



Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.57. This value represents a 3.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ASO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -23.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ASO is 7.13 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70.



BRP Inc. (DOOO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.19. This value represents a 19.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOOO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.09%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 33 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DOOO is 7.68 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40.



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 21.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CBRL is 13.37 vs. an industry ratio of 33.80.



REX American Resources Corporation (REX)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The biofuels company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 338.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. REX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -40.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for REX is 14.43 vs. an industry ratio of 3.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.51. This value represents a 17.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TITN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -24.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TITN is 4.96 vs. an industry ratio of 8.10.



Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. BBW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BBW is 7.20 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10.



Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.31. This value represents a 63.16% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DLTH is -47.91 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20.





