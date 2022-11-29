Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 30, 2022 : RY, HRL, BEKE, DCI, LESL, DOOO, XPEV, WOOF, TITN, NAT, KNOP, BBW

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/30/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Royal Bank Of Canada (RY)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.02. This value represents a 6.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RY is 11.87 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 1.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HRL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HRL is 27.13 vs. an industry ratio of 6.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 139.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BEKE is -489.67 vs. an industry ratio of -20.60.



Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The pollution control company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 14.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DCI is 19.92 vs. an industry ratio of 19.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Leslie's, Inc. (LESL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LESL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -8.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LESL is 16.56 vs. an industry ratio of 2.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BRP Inc. (DOOO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.78. This value represents a 50.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOOO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.81%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 57 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DOOO is 8.06 vs. an industry ratio of 6.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The auto (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.46. This value represents a 58.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year XPEV and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for XPEV is -4.66 vs. an industry ratio of -0.90.



Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 23.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WOOF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -30%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WOOF is 15.11 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 19.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TITN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 54.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TITN is 9.09 vs. an industry ratio of 6.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NAT is -83.25 vs. an industry ratio of 7.10.



KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 56.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KNOP is 9.08 vs. an industry ratio of 7.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.38. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. BBW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -15.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BBW is 6.81 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50.





