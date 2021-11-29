Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 30, 2021 : BNS, JKS, MOMO, BZUN, CTRN, CHS, RDHL, BQ, UCL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/30/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.52. This value represents a 38.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BNS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BNS is 10.59 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00.



JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (JKS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.21. This value represents a 76.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. JKS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -207.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for JKS is 29.19 vs. an industry ratio of 58.60.



Hello Group Inc. (MOMO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 45.16% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MOMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 78.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MOMO is 13.29 vs. an industry ratio of -40.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Baozun Inc. (BZUN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 137.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BZUN and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BZUN is 34.43 vs. an industry ratio of 33.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 28.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTRN and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 15 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CTRN is 11.98 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 92.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CHS is 33.47 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Redhill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.48. This value represents a 4.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RDHL is -1.47 vs. an industry ratio of -1.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Boqii Holding Limited (BQ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. BQ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BQ is -5.79 vs. an industry ratio of -0.30.



uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 32.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UCL and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for UCL is -2.46 vs. an industry ratio of 25.90.





