Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 3, 2022 : COP, CI, REGN, ZTS, MRNA, APD, ICE, MAR, FIS, SRE, LNG, BCE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/03/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



ConocoPhillips (COP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.41. This value represents a 92.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for COP is 9.12 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30.



Cigna Corporation (CI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $5.70. This value represents a 0.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CI is 14.14 vs. an industry ratio of -219.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $8.55. This value represents a 44.37% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year REGN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for REGN is 20.97 vs. an industry ratio of -0.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.24. This value represents a 0.80% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ZTS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ZTS is 30.67 vs. an industry ratio of -0.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.04. This value represents a 60.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MRNA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -14.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MRNA is 6.23 vs. an industry ratio of -0.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.77. This value represents a 10.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for APD is 24.53 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.26. This value represents a 3.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ICE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ICE is 17.67 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30.



Marriott International (MAR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.69. This value represents a 70.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MAR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MAR is 24.48 vs. an industry ratio of 85.20.



Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.75. This value represents a 1.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FIS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FIS is 11.86 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40.



Sempra (SRE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.90. This value represents a 11.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SRE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SRE is 17.43 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $5.45. LNG reported earnings of $0.94 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 479.79%.BCE, Inc. (BCE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The diversified company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 1.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BCE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BCE is 17.86 vs. an industry ratio of 77.10.





