Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 3, 2020 : HUM, ETN, TRI, EXC, EMR, RACE, WEC, JCI, SYY, MCK, W, ZBRA

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/03/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Humana Inc. (HUM) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.86. This value represents a 43.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HUM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for HUM is 20.98 vs. an industry ratio of 27.90.



Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.05. This value represents a 30.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ETN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -2.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ETN is 26.34 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 37.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TRI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TRI is 43.49 vs. an industry ratio of -0.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Exelon Corporation (EXC) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 5.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EXC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for EXC is 13.39 vs. an industry ratio of 23.20.



Emerson Electric Company (EMR) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 11.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EMR has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for EMR is 19.57 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ferrari N.V. (RACE) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 12.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for RACE is 58.50 vs. an industry ratio of 8.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 2.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WEC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for WEC is 26.81 vs. an industry ratio of 23.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 6.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JCI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for JCI is 19.10 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sysco Corporation (SYY) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 79.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SYY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -15.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SYY is 31.97 vs. an industry ratio of 38.90.



McKesson Corporation (MCK) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.87. This value represents a 7.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MCK has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MCK is 9.75 vs. an industry ratio of 48.40.



Wayfair Inc. (W) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 115.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for W is 1907.92 vs. an industry ratio of 71.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The machinery (thermal proc) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.61. This value represents a 19.94% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ZBRA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -4.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ZBRA is 27.38 vs. an industry ratio of 22.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.