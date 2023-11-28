Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 29, 2023 : DLTR, HRL, DCI, BILI, PDCO, FL, ROAD, NAT, WOOF, FTCH, CNF, ADXN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/29/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 15.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DLTR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DLTR is 19.49 vs. an industry ratio of 21.90.



Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 11.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HRL is 19.49 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The pollution control company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 4.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DCI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DCI is 18.76 vs. an industry ratio of 23.70.



Bilibili Inc. (BILI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.32. This value represents a 55.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BILI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BILI is -10.22 vs. an industry ratio of -410.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 6.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PDCO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PDCO is 12.76 vs. an industry ratio of 25.10.



Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 81.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters FL had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FL is 17.78 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 104.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ROAD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ROAD is 49.77 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 40.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NAT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -22.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NAT is 7.08 vs. an industry ratio of 22.50.



Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 127.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WOOF is 62.67 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Farfetch Limited (FTCH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.31. This value represents a 32.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FTCH is -1.39 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00.



CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The financial management & related services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 22.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CNF is 5.76 vs. an industry ratio of 6.00.



Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-4.00. This value represents a 64.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADXN has met analyst expectations once Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ADXN is -0.33 vs. an industry ratio of 0.30.





