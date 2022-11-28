Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 29, 2022 : BNS, SJR, ESLT, BZ, BILI, HIBB, CRNC, BZUN, CTRN, YTRA, SFET

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/29/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.49. This value represents a 10.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BNS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BNS is 8.50 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50.



Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 32.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SJR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SJR is 23.07 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.11. This value represents a 9.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ESLT is 25.13 vs. an industry ratio of 48.60.



KANZHUN LIMITED (BZ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 60.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BZ and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Bilibili Inc. (BILI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.77. This value represents a 28.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BILI is -4.17 vs. an industry ratio of 1.10.



Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.58. This value represents a 53.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters HIBB had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -17.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HIBB is 6.97 vs. an industry ratio of 20.10.



Cerence Inc. (CRNC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.39. This value represents a 221.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CRNC had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -6.9%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CRNC is 26.66 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Baozun Inc. (BZUN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 95.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BZUN is -28.79 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80.



Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 101.94% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CTRN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -263.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CTRN is 21.44 vs. an industry ratio of 20.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year YTRA and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for YTRA is 135.83 vs. an industry ratio of 1.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Safe-T Group Ltd. (SFET)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.40. This value represents a 71.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

