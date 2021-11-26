Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 29, 2021 : FRO, QH

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/29/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Frontline Ltd. (FRO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 158.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FRO is -65.55 vs. an industry ratio of -8.20.



Quhuo Limited (QH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 325.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters QH had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -283.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for QH is -8.52 vs. an industry ratio of -192.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





