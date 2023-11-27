Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 28, 2023 : PDD, BNS, ESLT, CAN, MYTE, UXIN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/28/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 3.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PDD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PDD is 30.28 vs. an industry ratio of 32.60.



Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.21. This value represents a 21.94% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BNS is 8.77 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00.



Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.71. This value represents a 22.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ESLT is 30.66 vs. an industry ratio of 26.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canaan Inc. (CAN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.30. This value represents a 700.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CAN is -0.96 vs. an industry ratio of 26.40.



MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 262.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MYTE is -25.92 vs. an industry ratio of 32.60.



Uxin Limited (UXIN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 35.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UXIN and beat the expectations the other quarter. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for UXIN is -1.63 vs. an industry ratio of -390.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





