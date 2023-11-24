Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 27, 2023 : CRNC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/27/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Cerence Inc. (CRNC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 44.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRNC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 35.29%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CRNC is -25.28 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20.





