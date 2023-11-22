Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 24, 2023 : HTHT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/24/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



H World Group Limited (HTHT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 253.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HTHT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -540%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HTHT is 23.36 vs. an industry ratio of 24.60.





