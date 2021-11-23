Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 24, 2021 : DE, KC, CD, GOGL, HTHT, CNTG, VIOT, JFIN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/24/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Deere & Company (DE)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The farm machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.82. This value represents a 59.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DE is 18.64 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.26. This value represents a 271.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -30%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for KC is -22.86 vs. an industry ratio of -42.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 62.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CD and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CD is 244.75 vs. an industry ratio of -198.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 103.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOGL Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GOGL is 4.39 vs. an industry ratio of -8.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 163.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 21 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HTHT is 134.83 vs. an industry ratio of -10.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Centogene N.V. (CNTG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.59. This value represents a 84.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CNTG had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -73.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CNTG is -4.72 vs. an industry ratio of -13.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VIOT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for VIOT is 6.63 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60.



Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 43.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JFIN and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for JFIN is 2.81 vs. an industry ratio of -42.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





