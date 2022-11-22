Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 23, 2022 : DE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/23/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Deere & Company (DE)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The farm machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $7.08. This value represents a 71.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DE is 17.99 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





