Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 23, 2021 : MDT, ADI, BBY, DLTR, J, BURL, SJM, DKS, ESLT, AEO, CBRL, ANF

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/23/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Medtronic plc (MDT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.28. This value represents a 25.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MDT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.82%. Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.69. This value represents a 17.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ADI is 29.45 vs. an industry ratio of 60.70.



Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.93. This value represents a 6.31% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BBY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 56.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BBY is 13.57 vs. an industry ratio of -208.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 31.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DLTR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DLTR is 24.41 vs. an industry ratio of 24.60.



Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.48. This value represents a 9.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year J has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for J is 23.46 vs. an industry ratio of -7.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 337.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BURL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BURL is 29.18 vs. an industry ratio of 24.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



J.M. Smucker Company (SJM)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.04. This value represents a 14.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SJM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SJM is 14.73 vs. an industry ratio of 26.40.



Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.88. This value represents a 6.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DKS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 81.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DKS is 10.74 vs. an industry ratio of -0.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.85. This value represents a 12.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ESLT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -9.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ESLT is 20.01 vs. an industry ratio of 36.40.



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 71.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AEO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AEO is 12.24 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.63. This value represents a 136.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CBRL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -7.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CBRL is 16.58 vs. an industry ratio of -49.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 10.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 126.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ANF is 10.06 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.