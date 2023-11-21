Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 22, 2023 : DE, GDS, TRMR

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/22/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Deere & Company (DE)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The farm machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $7.49. This value represents a 0.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DE is 11.22 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.35. This value represents a 29.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GDS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -42.86%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GDS is -10.32 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00.



Tremor International Ltd. (TRMR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The advertising/marketing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 60.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The days to cover, as reported in the 10/31/2023 short interest update, increased 142.34% from previous report on 10/13/2023. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TRMR is 28.03 vs. an industry ratio of 48.10.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.