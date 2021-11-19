Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 22, 2021 : TWST, CRNC, SR, NIU, AVYA, KMDA, ELYS

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/22/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.80. This value represents a 48.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters TWST had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -7.89%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TWST is -36.06 vs. an industry ratio of -4.20.



Cerence Inc. (CRNC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 82.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRNC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.34%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 18 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CRNC is 70.60 vs. an industry ratio of 36.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Spire Inc. (SR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.68. This value represents a 83.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SR is 13.68 vs. an industry ratio of 31.70.



Niu Technologies (NIU)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 46.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NIU is 38.45 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The network company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 38.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AVYA is 6.62 vs. an industry ratio of -2.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kamada Ltd. (KMDA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 80.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for KMDA is 55.90 vs. an industry ratio of -4.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Elys Game Technology, Corp. (ELYS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ELYS is -12.81 vs. an industry ratio of -6.20.





