Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 21, 2023 : LOW, MDT, ADI, BIDU, J, BBY, BURL, DKS, NJR, AEO, ANF, KSS

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/21/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $3.05. This value represents a 6.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LOW is 15.30 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70.



Medtronic plc (MDT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 9.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MDT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MDT is 14.60 vs. an industry ratio of 5.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $2.01. This value represents a 26.37% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ADI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ADI is 18.16 vs. an industry ratio of 177.90.



Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.71. This value represents a 5.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BIDU is 13.70 vs. an industry ratio of -403.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.02. This value represents a 12.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. J missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for J is 18.46 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 13.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BBY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BBY is 10.97 vs. an industry ratio of -32.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 130.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BURL is 24.03 vs. an industry ratio of 21.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.42. This value represents a 6.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DKS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DKS is 10.02 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10.



NewJersey Resources Corporation (NJR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 40.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NJR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -3.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NJR is 15.99 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AEO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AEO is 14.74 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 11300.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ANF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -4.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ANF is 16.13 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kohl's Corporation (KSS)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 58.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KSS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -341.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KSS is 10.43 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





