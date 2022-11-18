Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 21, 2022 : J, SJM, TTC, ITRN, DOYU

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/21/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.78. This value represents a 12.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. J missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for J is 17.93 vs. an industry ratio of -1.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



J.M. Smucker Company (SJM)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.19. This value represents a 9.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SJM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 33.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SJM is 16.91 vs. an industry ratio of 20.60.



Toro Company (TTC)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The tools company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 98.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TTC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TTC is 26.45 vs. an industry ratio of 19.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 4.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ITRN had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -6.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ITRN is 12.50 vs. an industry ratio of 164.10.



DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 83.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOYU has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DOYU is -13.10 vs. an industry ratio of -9.50.





