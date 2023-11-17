Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 20, 2023 : TCOM, YMM, RNW, BLRX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/20/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 306.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TCOM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TCOM is 19.98 vs. an industry ratio of -10.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 60.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year YMM and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for YMM is 22.32 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 266.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RNW is -590.00 vs. an industry ratio of -10.10.



BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 20.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters BLRX had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -87.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BLRX is -2.24 vs. an industry ratio of 3.30.





