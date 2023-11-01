Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 2, 2023 : LLY, COP, SPGI, SBUX, CI, REGN, SO, ZTS, CNQ, DUK, ICE, SHOP

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/02/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 105.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LLY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -6.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LLY is 83.30 vs. an industry ratio of 27.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ConocoPhillips (COP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.04. This value represents a 43.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for COP is 13.36 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80.



S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.05. This value represents a 4.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SPGI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SPGI is 28.01 vs. an industry ratio of 19.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 19.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SBUX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.6%. The Cigna Group (CI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $6.66. This value represents a 10.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CI is 12.47 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $9.39. This value represents a 5.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year REGN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for REGN is 22.21 vs. an industry ratio of -4.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Southern Company (SO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.32. This value represents a 0.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SO is 18.69 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.35. This value represents a 11.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ZTS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ZTS is 29.13 vs. an industry ratio of 5.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.62. This value represents a 31.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CNQ is 11.36 vs. an industry ratio of 7.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.92. This value represents a 7.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DUK is 15.90 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.40. This value represents a 6.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ICE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ICE is 19.22 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Shopify Inc. (SHOP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 142.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SHOP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for SHOP is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -291.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





