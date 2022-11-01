Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 2, 2022 : CVS, HUM, EL, CVE, TEL, TT, RACE, YUM, APO, ROK, ZBH, CDW

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/02/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The drug store company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.99. This value represents a 1.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CVS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CVS is 11.10 vs. an industry ratio of 5.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Humana Inc. (HUM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $6.25. This value represents a 29.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HUM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HUM is 22.31 vs. an industry ratio of 30.80.



Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (EL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. This value represents a 31.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 31.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EL is 27.46 vs. an industry ratio of 27.50.



Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 271.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CVE is 7.06 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60.



TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.87. This value represents a 10.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TEL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TEL is 16.74 vs. an industry ratio of 3.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Trane Technologies plc (TT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.12. This value represents a 17.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TT is 22.55 vs. an industry ratio of 21.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ferrari N.V. (RACE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 12.98% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RACE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RACE is 40.24 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 6.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for YUM is 26.16 vs. an industry ratio of 37.20.



Apollo Global Management, Inc. (New) (APO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 30.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for APO is 11.01 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The industrial company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.94. This value represents a 26.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ROK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -26.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ROK is 27.16 vs. an industry ratio of 35.10.



Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.56. This value represents a 13.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ZBH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -0.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ZBH is 16.69 vs. an industry ratio of 4.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CDW Corporation (CDW)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.42. This value represents a 16.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CDW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CDW is 18.74 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





