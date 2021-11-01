Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 2, 2021 : PFE, COP, EL, ETN, TRI, IDXX, EPD, KKR, RACE, MPC, GPN, ROK

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/02/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PFE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -8.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PFE is 10.57 vs. an industry ratio of 16.00.



ConocoPhillips (COP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.53. This value represents a 593.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. COP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -3.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for COP is 13.72 vs. an industry ratio of 22.90.



Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (EL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.67. This value represents a 15.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 52.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EL is 43.65 vs. an industry ratio of 42.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.73. This value represents a 46.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ETN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ETN is 24.89 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year TRI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TRI is 62.67 vs. an industry ratio of -219.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.88. This value represents a 11.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IDXX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for IDXX is 79.68 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 8.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EPD has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EPD is 10.22 vs. an industry ratio of 6.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 83.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KKR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for KKR is 24.00 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ferrari N.V. (RACE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 0.93% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RACE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RACE is 49.31 vs. an industry ratio of 3.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 172.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MPC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 48.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MPC is 47.09 vs. an industry ratio of 46.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Global Payments Inc. (GPN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.05. This value represents a 19.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GPN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GPN is 18.36 vs. an industry ratio of 23.20.



Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The industrial company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.18. This value represents a 16.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ROK is 34.42 vs. an industry ratio of 45.10.





