Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 2, 2020 : EL, WM, CLX, MPC, MPLX, CDW, FE, HZNP, LDOS, ON, HSIC, NI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/02/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (EL) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 46.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -178.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EL is 46.39 vs. an industry ratio of -10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Waste Management, Inc. (WM) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.03. This value represents a 13.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for WM is 27.94 vs. an industry ratio of -64.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Clorox Company (CLX) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.34. This value represents a 47.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CLX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CLX is 27.07 vs. an industry ratio of 23.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.63. This value represents a 200.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MPC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MPC is -7.45 vs. an industry ratio of -7.00.



MPLX LP (MPLX) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 3.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MPLX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -9.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MPLX is 7.06 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80.



CDW Corporation (CDW) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.44. This value represents a 14.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CDW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CDW is 21.68 vs. an industry ratio of -2.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 5.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for FE is 12.57 vs. an industry ratio of 23.40.



Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 56.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HZNP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for HZNP is 29.11 vs. an industry ratio of -13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 8.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LDOS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -4.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for LDOS is 14.94 vs. an industry ratio of 7.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 42.42% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ON is 38.17 vs. an industry ratio of 68.40.



Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 25.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HSIC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for HSIC is 24.86 vs. an industry ratio of 50.20.



NiSource, Inc (NI) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NI is 17.94 vs. an industry ratio of 23.40.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.