Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 19, 2021 : FL, BKE, DUO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/19/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 9.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 104.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FL is 8.07 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70.



Buckle, Inc. (BKE)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 17.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BKE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BKE is 11.54 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70.



Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 177.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DUO is -5.32 vs. an industry ratio of 26.30.





