Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 18, 2022 : JD, FL, SPB, BKE, TWST

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/18/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



JD.com, Inc. (JD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 57.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. JD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JD is 31.28 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 43.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 46.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FL is 7.34 vs. an industry ratio of 40.00.



Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 173.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SPB is 26.04 vs. an industry ratio of 226.10.



Buckle, Inc. (BKE)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 0.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BKE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BKE is 7.57 vs. an industry ratio of 40.00.



Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.28. This value represents a 52.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TWST missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TWST is -6.25 vs. an industry ratio of 1.40.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.