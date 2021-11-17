Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 18, 2021 : BABA, JD, M, BERY, KSS, BJ, AZEK, VIPS, MMS, NJR, BRC, ATHM

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/18/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.46. This value represents a 10.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BABA is 22.40 vs. an industry ratio of 92.90.



JD.com, Inc. (JD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 57.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for JD is 126.07 vs. an industry ratio of 92.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Macy's Inc (M)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 284.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year M has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 486.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for M is 8.22 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70.



Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The construction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.53. This value represents a 3.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BERY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BERY is 12.02 vs. an industry ratio of 18.20.



Kohl's Corporation (KSS)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 6800.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KSS and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KSS is 9.57 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70.



BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 11.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BJ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BJ is 20.59 vs. an industry ratio of 27.10.



The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 13.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AZEK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -4.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AZEK is 54.24 vs. an industry ratio of 39.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.25. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. The last two quarters VIPS had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -6.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for VIPS is 9.53 vs. an industry ratio of -20.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Maximus, Inc. (MMS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The government services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 13.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MMS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 48.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MMS is 17.97 vs. an industry ratio of 20.30.



NewJersey Resources Corporation (NJR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 85.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NJR is 17.53 vs. an industry ratio of 32.60.



Brady Corporation (BRC)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 14.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BRC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BRC is 16.89 vs. an industry ratio of -1.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Autohome Inc. (ATHM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ATHM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ATHM is 10.87 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.