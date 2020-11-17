Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 18, 2020 : LOW, TGT, TJX, SR, AVYA, BV, ITRN, BWAY, SHIP

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/18/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.





Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.97. This value represents a 39.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LOW is 18.83 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Target Corporation (TGT) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.61. This value represents a 18.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TGT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 106.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TGT is 22.69 vs. an industry ratio of 71.20.





TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 39.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters TJX had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -125%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TJX is 509.08 vs. an industry ratio of 71.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Spire Inc. (SR) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.41. This value represents a 24.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SR is 17.09 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The network company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 107.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AVYA is 4.82 vs. an industry ratio of -4.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 14.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BV is 19.37 vs. an industry ratio of -403.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 27.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ITRN is 12.69 vs. an industry ratio of -22.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Brainsway Ltd. (BWAY) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 58.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BWAY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BWAY is -19.51 vs. an industry ratio of 46.80.





Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 79.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SHIP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2019 by -88.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SHIP is -1.36 vs. an industry ratio of 3.90.





