Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 17, 2023 : BJ, ATKR, SPB, TWST, CINT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/17/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 5.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BJ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BJ is 18.46 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Atkore Inc. (ATKR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The wire and cable company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $3.70. This value represents a 28.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ATKR and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ATKR is 7.86 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80.



Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 137.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SPB is 55.97 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.94. This value represents a 3.30% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TWST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.4%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 17 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TWST is -5.34 vs. an industry ratio of -6.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CI&T Inc (CINT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 30.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CINT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -30%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CINT is 17.19 vs. an industry ratio of 26.80.





