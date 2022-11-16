Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 17, 2022 : BABA, NTES, BJ, M, NJR, KSS, BRC, WB, CAMT, CLBT, DOLE, BV

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/17/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 6.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BABA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -11.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BABA is 13.33 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60.



NetEase, Inc. (NTES)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 32.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NTES has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NTES is 17.38 vs. an industry ratio of -24.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 7.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BJ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BJ is 21.80 vs. an industry ratio of 2.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Macy's Inc (M)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 84.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year M has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for M is 5.19 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20.



NewJersey Resources Corporation (NJR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 557.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NJR is 18.34 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kohl's Corporation (KSS)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 50.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KSS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -85.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KSS is 10.05 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brady Corporation (BRC)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BRC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BRC is 14.67 vs. an industry ratio of 26.30.



Weibo Corporation (WB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 51.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WB is 9.30 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00.



Camtek Ltd. (CAMT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CAMT had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -2.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CAMT is 16.16 vs. an industry ratio of 29.90.



Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 57.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CLBT had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -100%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 19 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CLBT is 61.88 vs. an industry ratio of 21.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dole plc (DOLE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 125.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DOLE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -78.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DOLE is 9.39 vs. an industry ratio of 33.00.



BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 8.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BV is 10.26 vs. an industry ratio of 2.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.