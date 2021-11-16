Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 17, 2021 : LOW, TGT, TJX, BIDU, BILI, IQ, MTOR, BV, SCVL, NNOX, DESP, MANU

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/17/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $2.32. This value represents a 17.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LOW is 20.53 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Target Corporation (TGT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.85. This value represents a 2.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TGT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TGT is 20.22 vs. an industry ratio of 24.80.



TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 14.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TJX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -18.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TJX is 23.99 vs. an industry ratio of 24.80.



Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.72. This value represents a 30.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BIDU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BIDU is 27.70 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bilibili Inc. (BILI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.80. This value represents a 77.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BILI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BILI is -37.11 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The movie/tv production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.33. This value represents a 37.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IQ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for IQ is -7.42 vs. an industry ratio of 35.10.



Meritor, Inc. (MTOR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 266.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MTOR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MTOR is 11.28 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10.



BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 15.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -5.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BV is 15.15 vs. an industry ratio of 26.10.



Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 121.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SCVL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 180%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SCVL is 9.50 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20.



NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NNOX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.29. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NNOX is -20.55 vs. an industry ratio of -160.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Despegar.com, Corp. (DESP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.33. This value represents a 19.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DESP is -8.39 vs. an industry ratio of 1.80.



Manchester United Ltd. (MANU)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 4.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MANU is -30.81 vs. an industry ratio of 6.30.





