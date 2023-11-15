Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 16, 2023 : WMT, NTES, BABA, NICE, WSM, BBWI, BERY, WMG, M, SR, BRC, ARCO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/16/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Walmart Inc. (WMT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The supermarket company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $1.53. This value represents a 2.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WMT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WMT is 25.95 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NetEase, Inc. (NTES)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.47. This value represents a 2.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NTES missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -21.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NTES is 18.26 vs. an industry ratio of -0.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.86. This value represents a 24.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BABA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 48.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BABA is 10.50 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10.



NICE Ltd (NICE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.65. This value represents a 17.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NICE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NICE is 27.52 vs. an industry ratio of -381.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.34. This value represents a 10.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WSM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WSM is 11.36 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90.



Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 10.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BBWI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BBWI is 10.23 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00.



Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The construction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.13. This value represents a 2.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BERY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -3.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BERY is 8.33 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30.



Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The movie/tv production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 10.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WMG is 39.80 vs. an industry ratio of 32.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Macy's Inc (M)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year M has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for M is 4.22 vs. an industry ratio of 7.10.



Spire Inc. (SR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.66. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SR is 14.30 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brady Corporation (BRC)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 15.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BRC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BRC is 13.74 vs. an industry ratio of -11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 13.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ARCO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ARCO is 13.47 vs. an industry ratio of 33.50.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.