Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 16, 2022 : LOW, TJX, TGT, ONON, SR, ZIM, ARCO, SCVL, MCG, BNR, BWAY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/16/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $3.11. This value represents a 13.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LOW is 15.12 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 4.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TJX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -13.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TJX is 23.49 vs. an industry ratio of 23.50.



Target Corporation (TGT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.14. This value represents a 29.37% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters TGT had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -45.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TGT is 21.44 vs. an industry ratio of 23.50.



On Holding AG (ONON)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 83.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ONON missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -6.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ONON is 67.72 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Spire Inc. (SR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.64. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -12.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SR is 17.83 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $9.46. This value represents a 22.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ZIM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -8.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ZIM is 0.69 vs. an industry ratio of 7.40.



Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 8.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ARCO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -46.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ARCO is 14.10 vs. an industry ratio of 20.00.



Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 27.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SCVL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.89%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SCVL is 6.12 vs. an industry ratio of 41.50.



Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 86.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MCG is -5.48 vs. an industry ratio of -3.90.



Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.28. This value represents a 12.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BNR is -2.03 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50.



Brainsway Ltd. (BWAY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 20.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BWAY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BWAY is -12.54 vs. an industry ratio of 7.30.





