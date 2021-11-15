Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 16, 2021 : WMT, HD, SE, NTES, TDG, GDS, ARMK, AQUA, DAVA, JMIA, GFF, OCSL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/16/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Walmart Inc. (WMT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The supermarket company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.39. This value represents a 3.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WMT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -7.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WMT is 23.38 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Home Depot, Inc. (HD)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $3.40. This value represents a 6.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HD is 25.47 vs. an industry ratio of 19.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sea Limited (SE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.67. This value represents a 22.99% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SE is -102.80 vs. an industry ratio of -15.80.



NetEase, Inc. (NTES)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. NTES missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -18.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NTES is 33.89 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $3.60. This value represents a 28.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TDG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -15.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TDG is 63.98 vs. an industry ratio of 38.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 19.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GDS is -80.21 vs. an industry ratio of -171.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aramark (ARMK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 154.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ARMK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -12.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ARMK is -118.63 vs. an industry ratio of 23.80.



Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 3.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AQUA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -17.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AQUA is 79.60 vs. an industry ratio of -171.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Endava plc (DAVA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 160.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DAVA is 116.10 vs. an industry ratio of 38.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.52. This value represents a 8.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JMIA and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for JMIA is -11.98 vs. an industry ratio of 82.10.



Griffon Corporation (GFF)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 4.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GFF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -6.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GFF is 14.96 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 11.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OCSL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for OCSL is 11.98 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.