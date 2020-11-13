Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 16, 2020 : JD, PANW, TSN, ACM, SOGO, SOHU, MGIC, ATEX, AZUL, DSSI, VERO, VBLT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/16/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



JD.com, Inc. (JD) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 89.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for JD is 72.59 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 115.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PANW is -1199.81 vs. an industry ratio of -85.00.



Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 4.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TSN is 12.26 vs. an industry ratio of -54.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AECOM (ACM) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 29.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ACM is 22.98 vs. an industry ratio of 38.00.



Sogou Inc. (SOGO) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 60.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SOGO is 177.00 vs. an industry ratio of 233.20.



Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.51. This value represents a 7.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SOHU is -4.92 vs. an industry ratio of 20.30.



Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MGIC is 18.14 vs. an industry ratio of 40.70.



Anterix Inc. (ATEX) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The infrastructure company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.54. This value represents a 17.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ATEX is -13.36 vs. an industry ratio of 301.70.



Azul S.A. (AZUL) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.05. This value represents a 214.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AZUL is -2.50 vs. an industry ratio of -50.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DSSI is 2.54 vs. an industry ratio of 3.90.



Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.24. This value represents a 76.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for VERO is -1.37 vs. an industry ratio of 62.40.



Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 7.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for VBLT is -1.98 vs. an industry ratio of -14.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





