Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 15, 2022 : WMT, HD, SE, ARMK, BERY, VVV, TME, DAVA, DNUT, IHS, ENR, OCSL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/15/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Walmart Inc. (WMT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The supermarket company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $1.31. This value represents a 9.66% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WMT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -10.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WMT is 24.37 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Home Depot, Inc. (HD)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $4.11. This value represents a 4.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HD is 18.93 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sea Limited (SE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-1.28. This value represents a 20.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SE is -9.45 vs. an industry ratio of -77.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aramark (ARMK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 133.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ARMK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -4.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ARMK is 32.82 vs. an industry ratio of 18.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The construction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.15. This value represents a 13.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BERY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -9.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BERY is 7.09 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30.



Valvoline Inc. (VVV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 12.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VVV has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VVV is 15.23 vs. an industry ratio of 6.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. TME missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TME is 14.70 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Endava plc (DAVA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 24.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DAVA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -7.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DAVA is 40.19 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 66.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DNUT is 71.30 vs. an industry ratio of 1.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



IHS Holding Limited (IHS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The infrastructure company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 230.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IHS is -37.00 vs. an industry ratio of -19.10.



Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 3.80% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ENR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ENR is 9.71 vs. an industry ratio of 1.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 18.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. OCSL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for OCSL is 9.38 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20.





