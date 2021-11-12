Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 15, 2021 : TSN, WMG, HHR, VVNT, SOHU, RMBL, PRTH, URGN, INFU, BDSX, GMDA, VBLT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/15/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.19. This value represents a 20.99% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 52.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TSN is 10.05 vs. an industry ratio of 1.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The movie/tv production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 750.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WMG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -60%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WMG is 67.50 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 80.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HHR Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HHR is 39.81 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (VVNT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.36. This value represents a 37.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for VVNT is -6.29 vs. an industry ratio of -185.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sohu.com Limited (SOHU)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 115.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SOHU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 96.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SOHU is 8.87 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



RumbleOn, Inc. (RMBL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.30. This value represents a 144.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RMBL Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RMBL is -17.70 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20.



Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 104.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PRTH is -22.66 vs. an industry ratio of -175.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.26. This value represents a 3.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 36 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for URGN is -3.84 vs. an industry ratio of -4.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



InfuSystems Holdings, Inc. (INFU)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.06. INFU reported earnings of $0.14 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -57.14%.INFU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -63.64%. Biodesix, Inc. (BDSX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.50. This value represents a 98.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters BDSX had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -32.26%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 17 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BDSX is -4.87 vs. an industry ratio of 2.60.



Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.45. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GMDA is -2.32 vs. an industry ratio of -4.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for VBLT is -5.73 vs. an industry ratio of -4.70.





