Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 14, 2022 : TSN, ACM, XRAY, TSEM, MNDY, ROIV, TWKS, YOU, QFIN, FREY, OTLY, VRDN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/14/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.70. This value represents a 26.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TSN is 7.56 vs. an industry ratio of 5.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AECOM (ACM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 3.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ACM is 22.95 vs. an industry ratio of -42.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 13.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. XRAY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for XRAY is 12.89 vs. an industry ratio of 21.40.



Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 55.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSEM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TSEM is 19.08 vs. an industry ratio of 2.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



monday.com Ltd. (MNDY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.20. This value represents a 84.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MNDY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MNDY is -16.96 vs. an industry ratio of -70.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.41. This value represents a 52.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ROIV is -3.01 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00.



Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (TWKS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 111.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TWKS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -137.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TWKS is 824.00 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year YOU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for YOU is -488.80 vs. an industry ratio of 34.70.



360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 39.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. QFIN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for QFIN is 3.49 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30.



FREYR Battery (FREY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.29. This value represents a 30.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FREY is -12.19 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60.



Oatly Group AB (OTLY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The dairy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 57.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for OTLY is -4.31 vs. an industry ratio of 149.00.



Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (VRDN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.87. This value represents a 30.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VRDN is -5.29 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00.





